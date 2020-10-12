Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Omeros stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 632,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omeros by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

