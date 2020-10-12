ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,617,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.59, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,918,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

