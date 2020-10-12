ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $31.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.59, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 281,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,577 shares of company stock worth $4,139,964. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.