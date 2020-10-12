ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.59, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.