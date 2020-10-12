Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Down 6%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,612,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,195,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Noble Financial downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Laidlaw cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.