Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 132,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Onespan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Onespan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 57,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 1,639.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 114,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

