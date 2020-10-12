Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.