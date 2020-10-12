Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $203.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00013541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.01 or 0.04862039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

