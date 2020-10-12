Opthea Limited (OPT) Plans to Raise $161 Million in October 16th IPO

Opthea Limited (OPT) is planning to raise $161 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,300,000 shares at a price of $17.26 per share.

In the last 12 months, Opthea Limited generated $90,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $16.5 million.

Citigroup and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities were co-managers.

Opthea Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is not an IPO, although the company says this is its IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States. From the prospectus: Each ADS represents represents eight ordinary shares. Our ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol “OPT.” On Oct. 8, 2020, the last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange was equivalent to a price of US$17.26 per ADS, after giving effect to the Australian dollar/U.S. dollar exchange rate of A$1.3996 to US$1.00 as of Oct. 8, 2020, and an ADS-to-ordinary share ratio of 1-to-8. **Revenue and loss figures are in A$ for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.) We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy for the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases. We are developing our Phase 3-ready product candidate, OPT-302, a biologic designed to inhibit VEGF-C and VEGF-D, to complement VEGF-A inhibitors for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Anti-VEGF-A therapies represent the standard of care for wet age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, and other retinal diseases; however, there remains a significant unmet medical need as many patients do not adequately respond to these treatments. As the only biologic inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D in clinical development, OPT-302 differs from standard of care therapies and when administered in combination with a VEGF-A inhibitor, is designed to achieve broader inhibition of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, family and target a mechanism of clinical resistance to improve visual acuity. Our lead indication for OPT-302 combination therapy is wet AMD, a chronic, progressive disease and the leading cause of vision loss for individuals over the age of 50. In a 366-patient Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD, 2.0 mg OPT-302, in combination with a standard of care anti-VEGF-A therapy, ranibizumab (Lucentis), met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant superior mean gain in visual acuity over ranibizumab monotherapy at week 24. We intend to initiate two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in treatment-naive patients with wet AMD to evaluate the efficacy and safety of OPT-302 in combination with anti-VEGF-A therapies compared to anti-VEGF-A monotherapy in the first half of 2021. We expect to report topline data from these Phase 3 clinical trials in 2023. In addition to our clinical trials in wet AMD, we have observed evidence of improved clinical outcomes in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of OPT-302 in combination with another standard of care anti-VEGF-A therapy, aflibercept (Eylea), in patients with treatment-refractory diabetic macular edema, or DME. We retain worldwide rights to develop and commercialize OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD and DME and believe that the novel treatment mechanism of OPT-302 has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit for other progressive eye diseases. “.

Opthea Limited was founded in 1984 and has 8 employees. The company is located at Level 4 650 Chapel Street South Yarra, Victoria 3141 Australia and can be reached via phone at + 61 3 9826 0399 or on the web at http://www.opthea.com.

