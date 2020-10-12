OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $302,507.91

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $302,507.91 and $139.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00265600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01469456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00156240 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

