OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.83. 2,864,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 709,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

