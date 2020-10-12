Orbitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $415,088.34 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $415,088.34 and approximately $6.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,551.52 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00621938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.01014740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00105424 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

