Ormeus Cash (OMC) Hits One Day Volume of $85,031.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $570,684.51 and approximately $85,031.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00438971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

