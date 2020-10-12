Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

OSK stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.57. 202,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.