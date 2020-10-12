Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

