Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “O-I Glass expects to benefit from glass demand and improved consumption trends in the current year. Reopening of markets and recovery in demand are driving the company’s performance. Further, the company’s turnaround initiatives and cost-control measures will aid results in the near term. The company’s top priority remains investment in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a favorable return on invested capital. However, the ongoing decline in beer consumption in North America will continue to weigh on the company’s results. O-I Glass is trying to counter the impact by focusing on other categories, which is creating operational complexity and impacting costs. High debt level also remains a woe.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 1,151,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

