Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

OXFD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 575,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

