Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 83,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

