Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 88,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,330. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $648.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter worth about $463,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

