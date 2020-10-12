P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $242.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.78.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.