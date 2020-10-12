P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GLT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 149,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.55. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 28.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in P H Glatfelter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 96,496 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

