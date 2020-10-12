Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.