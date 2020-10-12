PainReform Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) Quiet Period Set To End on October 12th

PainReform’s (NASDAQ:PRFX) quiet period will end on Monday, October 12th. PainReform had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 1st. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During PainReform’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
PRFX opened at $4.67 on Monday. PainReform has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.85.
About PainReform
