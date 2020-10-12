Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist lowered their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $121.87.
In other Palomar news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,923,273. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 162.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 110.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.