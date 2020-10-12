Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist lowered their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,923,273. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palomar by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 162.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 110.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

