Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get Pandion Therapeutics Holdco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,435. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.