PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Danske lowered shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DNB Markets lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised PANDORA A /S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

