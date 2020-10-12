Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 15.6%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 2,200,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,359,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEUM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pareteum by 11,835.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 464,294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

