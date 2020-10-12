Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRK opened at $90.25 on Friday. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

