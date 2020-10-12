Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $952.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $940.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.31 million. Paychex reported sales of $990.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $62,746,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 1,799,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

