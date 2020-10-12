Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells $5,162,220.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAYX stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

