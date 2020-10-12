Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Paypal stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

