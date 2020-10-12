Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 5.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. 2,361,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,426,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 55.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

