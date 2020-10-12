Pearson’s (PSO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $7.47 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

