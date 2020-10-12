Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

