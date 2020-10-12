Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):
- 10/12/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Union Gaming Research from $62.00 to $100.00.
- 10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $50.00 to $69.00.
- 9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.
- 9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.
- 9/21/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.75 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00.
- 9/8/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $59.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/28/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $62.00.
- 8/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/13/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.92. 4,826,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,994. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
