Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN):

10/12/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Union Gaming Research from $62.00 to $100.00.

10/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $50.00 to $69.00.

9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

9/21/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $59.75 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00.

9/8/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $59.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $62.00.

8/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.92. 4,826,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,994. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

