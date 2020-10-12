PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $1,203,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $1,164,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $528,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $970,200.00.

On Friday, August 7th, David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $1,244,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $65.98.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

