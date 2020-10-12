PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $1,203,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 18th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $1,164,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 1st, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $528,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $970,200.00.
- On Friday, August 7th, David M. Walker sold 25,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $1,244,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 21st, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00.
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $65.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
