PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,492. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,844 shares of company stock worth $25,514,092. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.