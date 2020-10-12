PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

PMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 758,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $701,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

