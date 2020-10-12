PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Raised to $17.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 758,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,052. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $21,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,538,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.