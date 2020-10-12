PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $278,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $5,395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,537,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

