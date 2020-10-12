Perion Network’s (PERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised shares of Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 31.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Perion Network by 170.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

