Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. UBS Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

