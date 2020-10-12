PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $1.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. PERSIMMON/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

