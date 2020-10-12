Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

PSNL traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 539,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,094 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 414,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Personalis by 85.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

