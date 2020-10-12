Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 539,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,615 shares of company stock worth $20,835,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Personalis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 414,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Personalis by 65.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

