Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

