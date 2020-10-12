Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

PEYUF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

