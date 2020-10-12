Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

