Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 713.20 ($9.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.47. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

