Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

APG stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

